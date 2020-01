SLOCUM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A home is badly damaged after a fire rekindled in Luzerne County overnight.

Fire crews initially responded to the home on Blue Ridge Trail in Slocum Township around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

But multiple crews were called back to the scene around 2 a.m. Wednesday to fight the blaze for a second time.

First responders on scene tell us one person lives in the home but no one was there when the flames broke out.