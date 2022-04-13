WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house fire lead to drug charges for a man in Union County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, fire crews responded to a report of a house fire in the 600 block of Leiser Road in White Deer Township.

Officials say the Warrior Run Fire Company located several drug paraphernalia items inside the residence. Troopers located the homeowner, George Fox, 43, of New Columbia, who police say voluntarily allowed troopers to search his house.

Police say the investigation into Fox’s house revealed two illegally possessed firearms, marijuana, and other narcotics.

Fox has been charged with person not to possess a firearm, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and other drug-related charges.