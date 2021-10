NEW COLUMBIA, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Union County Coroner confirms to Eyewitness News, one woman is dead after a house fire.

According to officials, the fire happened in New Columbia along Grover Drive. Firefighters say the house was ablaze when they got there Friday afternoon.

The corner stated, the woman became trapped inside and died.

at this time authorities have not released the victim’s name or what might have sparked the deadly fire in Union County.