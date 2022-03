SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a home in Scranton Tuesday for a report of a fire.

It happened on Cherry Street around noon, crews tell Eyewitness News that the fire started in the rear of the home.





The fire chief on the scene said two cats were killed in the fire, no other injuries were reported and the family has been displaced.

The cause remains unknown at this time, the city fire inspector was on the scene.