PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office confirms with Eyewitness News they were called to the scene of a fire in Plains Township.

Crews were called to a reported fire at Parkview Drive in Plains Township Tuesday around 2:00 p.m.

Investigators believe at least one person died in the fire.

Neighbors say they saw white smoke coming from the home, one neighbor says an elderly woman lives in the home.

“I believe she lived alone because her husband had passed away a while ago, and the last time I saw her was at a yard sale just a few weeks ago,” stated Ron Oleg.

At this time the area is blocked off as officials continue to investigate.

No word on what caused the fire or if anyone else was injured. Plains Township Police Department, state police and Scraton police are assisting in the investigation.

Officials say they do not believe the fire to be suspicious.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News is on the scene we will update you with the latest as it is released.