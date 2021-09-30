House fire in Hanover Township causes damage to rear of home

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire Wednesday morning in Hanover Township.

According to Cheif Joe Timarentz of the Hanover Township Fire Department, a report of a house fire came in around 11:52 a.m. in the 100 block of Pine Run Road.

Fire crews arrived on scene and put the fire out within fifteen minutes. The back of the home was heavily damaged, however, there were no injuries reported. Two people have been displaced from the home.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time. The Hanover Township Fire Department is continuing the investigation.