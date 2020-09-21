House fire in Dickson City results in numerous pets killed

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A fire on Lincoln Street in Dickson City results in everyone making it out safely, other than the residents’ pets.

The call of a fire came in around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Dickson City’s Fire Chief, Matt Horvath, says the fire was under control within 20 minutes with most damage done to 2nd floor bedroom.





Four adults and two children reside in the house complex. There were no human injuries, but three dogs perished.

A rekindle from smoke happened around one p.m. on the following day, but the fire was quickly put out again.

The fire chief says that the house won’t be a total loss and the Red Cross is helping.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.