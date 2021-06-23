House destroyed in Sunbury fire

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Multiple fire companies responded to a house fire on the 200 block of North 6th Street in Sunbury Wednesday.







The house was completely destroyed after crews got it under control. There was no one home at the time of the fire, but the family says a cat and dog died in the fire.

PPL temporarily disconnected service while handling the blaze, but has since been reconnected.

We will bring you more information on this story as it becomes available.