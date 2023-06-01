CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home in Conyngham Township was destroyed by flames Thursday.

Crews were called to the 100 block of Main Street in Mocanaqua before 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Image Courtesy of Jay Gilbert Image Courtesy of Jay Gilbert

Eyewitness News spoke to Fire Chief Vince McMonigle and confirmed one person and a dog were able to get out of the house safely.

No one was hurt but the home is destroyed, leaving three people displaced, officials say.

There’s no word on the cause of this fire at this time.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will provide updates when new information is made available.