HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home that was supposed to be for sale has been damaged following an early morning fire.

According to Scott Kostican, the Hazle Township Fire Chief, crews responded to a report of a house fire with possible entrapment around 6:30 a.m. on the corner of West 20th Street and Putnam Street.

Officials said the owner of the home woke up to the sound of a smoke detector on the second floor, and when they went up the stairs, they saw the fire.

The chief told Eyewitness News the owner attempted to put out the fire but was unable to since it was already in the walls.

After failing to extinguish the fire on their own, the chief said the two occupants of the home evacuated. Everyone was safely out of the home by the time fire personnel arrived.

First responders say they put out the fire within 20 minutes of arrival. Crews were back in service at 8:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical in nature.

Chief Kostrican said the house is uninhabitable, but not a total loss. Most of the damage was caused by water.

Investigators said the owner of the home was in the process of selling the home but still living there, she plans on repairing the home.

The chief emphasized how important it was that the owner had a working fire alarm on the second floor because they may not have been able to call 911 in time otherwise.