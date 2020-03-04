House collapse in Ashland causes concern

ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A blighted house collapsed in Schuylkill County Monday night. Now it’s raising concerns of neighbors.

Inez Sierdzinski of Ashland told us, “we just got done eating supper. My son and his wife were there and we heard this big bang.”

That bang was this property on Middle Street collapsing Monday night. The blighted property is behind Inez Sierdzinki’s Centre Street home in Ashland.

“My daughter-in-law was here during the day and she said that house is going to fall down soon. It fell down,” she said.

She fears that house collapsing may be a warning signal about her own home. Attached to her house is a property that’s been abandoned for years.

“Like how this fell down it really worries me because when we’re sleeping at night will it cave down and take half of my house and like will we be in bed and fall down too or what? Because you don’t know if it will tear part of my house because they are connected,” Sierdzinki wondered.

She’s already seeing damage from water leaking in from the neighboring abandoned home. Part of her kitchen ceiling fell and they have to use buckets to catch water when it rains. You can even see her living room walls starting to cave. Sierdzinski tells me the owner of the next door property moved out several years ago and says he can’t afford to fix it up.

“We went to the borough and stuff like that and they said they have to see if he’ll do it but he’s not doing it and it’s been how many years now,” she added.

Forcing Sierdzinski and her family to deal with a neighboring house that may be putting her own home in jeopardy.