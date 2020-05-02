House Bill to allow takeout of mixed drinks heads to the PA Senate

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Imagine ordering your favorite meal for carry-out and getting an alcoholic beverage to go. That could soon be a possibility in Pennsylvania with a new proposed law permitting mixed drinks for takeout.

“Everyone likes to go to their favorite bar for their favorite margarita, or their favorite Long Island iced tea,” said Thomas Powell, general manager of Rivals.

193 members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed an amendment to House Bill 327 that allows the sale of mixed drinks to-go, something that is not currently allowed by state law.

“I think it’s great. I think it’s a great opportunity for businesses like ours who are already struggling to give us another foothold to stay alive, to really stay alive during this whole thing,” said Thomas Powell.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea, no. I don’t. I think we need to move slower than that. We need to be extremely cautious,” said Laura Kittle of Williamsport.

Sales must be made before 11 p.m. and according to the amendment, all mixed drinks must be in a sealed container and no greater than 64oz.

The amendment was overwhelmingly approved by a 193-9 final vote. Some restaurant owners still have questions like are you going to have enough self control to wait until you get home to take your drink?

“Now that you’re bringing in a to-go program, I know how it works for beer also know how it works for wine now liquors coming into it which believe it or not does carry a different liability,” said Chip Roush, owner and operator of the Moon & Raven Public House.

Chip Roush tells Eyewitness News he’s always enthusiastic and excited about new opportunities.

However, this one, he’s curious to see how it all pans out.

“What does that look like as far as to-go containers? Once it does leave the establishment and it is in the possession of someone else are we still liable or is it solely on them at that point?” Roush asked.

“They get on the road. I mean they’ve got to be careful. They need a designated driver. You know don’t drink and drive because what you pay for a DUI you don’t want to pay for that and then you might take somebody’s life,” said Jamal Nesmith of Williamsport.

The Senate would still need to pass the bill for it to become law.