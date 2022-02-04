Hours of torrential downpouring caused flooding in Lewis Township

LEWIS TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hours of drenching downpours caused some flooding Thursday and Friday night.

Several people had to be rescued in Central Pennsylvania as the incident happened around 5:45 a.m. Friday morning in the 900 block of Canada Drive, in Millmont.

Creek Road, which leads to the area, is still closed with a lot of water in the roadways so we weren’t able to get but so close to the scene. Mifflinburg Fire Hose Company tells Eyewitness News two people were in their home surrounded by water and needed help getting out.







First responders used a boat to rescue the family and their dog. We’re told there were no injuries and they were the only ones who needed assistance. However, several hours later the roads are still closed off.

“The water is starting to slowly recede back. There are some road closures up that way but they are starting to come open as the day goes forward,” said Zackery Houpt, Public Relations, Mifflinburg Fire Hose.

Earlier Friday, Eyewitness News saw a couple of vehicles trying to make their way down the road but they ended up turning around because the water was still high. We’re not sure if the family has been able to return to the home yet but we’re told union county emergency management is assisting them.

Anyone who would like to help out can call their office for details.