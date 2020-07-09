Hours-long standoff in Glen Lyon ends with strangulation charges

GLEN LYON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News is learning more about a police standoff in Glen Lyon on Wednesday.

George Karavitch, 30, has been charged with strangulation and simple assault after a 5-hour long standoff.

Newport Township Police responded to Karavitch’s home on Coal Street in Newport Township for a report of a domestic dispute, according to the criminal complaint.

The responding officer attempted to make contact with Karavitch at the front door of his home. Karavitch grabbed a 4-year-old boy by the arm and closed the door without speaking to the officer.

The victim, a female, was also inside of the home and spoke to police on the phone.

She told officers Karavitch went “off the rails” and accused her of stealing $200 from his safe. She said she repeatedly told Karavitch she did not steal anything.

The argument became physical.

Court documents say Karavtich shoved the woman into the couch, then put her on the floor and began to strangle her.

When Karavitch let her go, he said to her “I was that close to killing you.”

Officials say the hostage situation ended around 12:30 Thursday morning.

Karavitch has been charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.