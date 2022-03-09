Hotels in Scranton reaching capacity for St. Patrick Parade weekend

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The excitement is intensifying around Scranton’s St. Patrick’s Parade in just over two days. Hotel rooms are nearly booked for the weekend and restaurants are gearing up.

Snow may repeat itself along the parade route for Saturday’s st. Patrick’s parade in downtown Scranton.

“As a business, as a patron to the city, as a citizen of the city I’d say excited would be an understatement. We could not be happier that the parade is coming back in full force,” said Dee Desai, senior sales manager at the Hilton Scranton & Conference Center.

Hilton Scranton is ready for people to celebrate their Irish heritage. They’re offering a no cover, a live band, outdoor and indoor space, plenty to drink, and more.

“We get all sorts of commotion here. We sell a lot of guest rooms and the streets are packed, the bar is packed, outside is packed so everything is a full force for sure,” explained Desai.

Desai says the hotel is nearly booked solid for parade weekend.

Other hotels in Scranton like the Radisson hotel are 85% booked. You’ll have a better chance of finding a room further from the downtown as we get closer to parade day.

Restaurants are gearing up for a crowd. Pizza by Pappas is at the end of the parade route. Just off the Courthouse Square.

“We realize it’s a party day and thankfully it seems to just keep a fun atmosphere down here,” said Sheakoski.

Co-owner Bill Sheakoski says with the parade not being in March for three years. It’s hard to gauge what business will look like.