PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mohegan Pennsylvania is celebrating the start of their annual Hot Summer Fun with a kickoff party. The family-friendly event is full of activities while spotlighting local charities and a salute to veterans.

Hot Summer Fun is what it’s called! There will be something taking place at Mohegan Sun every day of the week, such as food, fun, face painting, and more.

Saturday afternoon was the ostrich, camel, and horse race. They also have free concerts every Thursday night.

“Biggest reason people should come here today or all through the summer is hot summer fun is the most is the most exciting promotional event in our area and nothing beats it,” said Mohegan Pennsylvania Vice President of Marketing, David Parfrey.

There will also be giveaways and prizes such as this motorcycle.

One kid looks forward to the camel and ostrich race more than anything else.

“I’m really excited for like the camels and ostriches. I’ve been here a lot of times watching it,” said Scranton resident Karina Moore.

One mom says it’s a great way to get the kids out of the house.

“I think it’s great just to see everybody out and about and just the horse racing and the events for the kids it’s wonderful,” said Kira Moore of Scranton.

Local organizations also show up and inform the community of what they do and how they or someone they know can benefit from what they have to offer. FSB, a veterans organization focuses on helping unhoused veterans.

“One of the first things we do is get them off the street and on their feet. Talk to them about their drug and alcohol problems if it’s just homelessness or what issues they’re having trying to get off the street when we address those issues then what we do is we dress them out in brand new clothing,” said Chaz Karynak, President of FSB.

Then they set them up with a job and a home.

Hot Summer Fun has something for everyone whether you are into concerts, horse racing, or just want a place to get some food and enjoy the weather.

Hot Summer Fun at Mohegan Pennsylvania will last till September 1.