Hot and Cold: Temperatures and high winds to affect our area

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Sunshine will start the work week off as temperatures begin to soar to the 50’s Monday afternoon. A pleasant southerly breeze will continue to pump in the heat over the next few days, with rain likely for Tuesday.

The low Monday night will be unseasonably warm in the low 40s, with clouds filling in across the area. Rain will start early Tuesday as light showers, with heavier bands falling in the afternoon. Despite the cloud cover and rain, temperatures will still climb to the mid-50’s Tuesday. Wind gusts will also start to pick up late in the afternoon, with some approaching 30 mph. Rain will taper off by the evening.





Warm conditions will remain into Wednesday morning, with a cold front sliding through to drop the temperatures for the day. A few lingering showers will likely fall as the front starts to bring in the cold air. Lows will fall back to the mid 20’s Wednesday night. Cloud cover will stay with us for Thursday as highs fall dramatically back to the 30s after several days of warmth.

By Thursday night, we will start to see some rain and snow moving back into Pennsylvania. Friday will have a wintry mix possible, as temperatures struggle to warm into the mid and upper 30s.

Keep checking with Eyewitness Weather as we keep a close eye on the track of this system as it nears. Sunshine is back for Saturday as more cold air rushes in behind the exiting winter system.