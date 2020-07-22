Hostess Brands is voluntarily recalling “Raspberry Zingers” products due to mold concerns

A sign hangs on the Hostess Brands bakery on November 15, 2012 in Schiller Park, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says that Hostess Brands’ “Rasberry Zingers” packs are on recall due to possibly developing mold prior to the best by date.

The following products affected include: multi-pack fresh or frozen, single-serve fresh or frozen, and single-serve grocery 3 count all best by August 26th-29th, 2020.

The products were reportedly sold to mass merchandisers, distributors, grocery stores, and convenience stores throughout the United States.

Consumers who have purchased the products should contact the place of purchase about returning them for a full refund.

