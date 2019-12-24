Hospital Turns Lobby Into Toy Store for Christmas

MONTOUR TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) As the holiday season is upon us, shopping malls become hectic as people rush to buy their presents.



But some families cannot get to the stores to buy presents because they are caring for a sick or injured child in the hospital.



Eyewitness reporter Revathi Janaswamy explains how Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital found a way to give them some holiday help.

Stuffed animals, books, and board games… Oh my! But this isn’t your average toy shop. In fact this isn’t even a real toy shop – it’s the lobby of Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. Volunteers and hospital staff put together this makeshift toy shop for the families of pediatric patients at the hospital.

Nancy Ramhap, a Certified Child Life Specialist told us, “When you’re in the hospital and you have no time to do anything but take care of your child in the hospital Christmas just kind of goes out of your mind a little bit. But you still have children who expect Christmas.”

Ramhap says the free toys were donated by corporations, brownie troops, volunteers, and more.



Families were asked whether they were shopping for a boy or girl, and what age range their child was. Then a volunteer walked them through the different sections of toys, helping them find the perfect presents.

“Sometimes it’s tears, sometimes it’s absolute joy, sometimes it’s complete relief. The families will stop us and tell us their story and say ‘gosh we didn’t even know how we were going to make Christmas happen this year.”

Amy Mahon, Lewisburg, “I was crying to be honest when I walked in there because it’s very humbling … I’m sorry … Humbling when people do this. Being a sick kid is never good. Being a sick kid is tough… It’s tough.”

“There’s so many people here ready to help give back through Geisinger. And it’s amazing.” Said Ramhap.

Organizers say last year they served 350 children through the holiday toy shop.