LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Evangelical Community Hospital announced Wednesday it plans on buying the site of the former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shop in Lewisburg.

“We were immediately interested in the property when we discovered it would be available,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital. “It’s an excellent location and it’s contiguous with some of the other property we own surrounding the hospital campus.”

The agreement to purchase the property at the corner of Hafer Road and Route 15 was reached with the Baylor and Hamm families, according to a hospital spokesperson.

“While closing the restaurant and gift shops was a difficult decision, we are so pleased to have reached an agreement with Evangelical,” said Chris Baylor, CEO, Baylor-Hamm Companies. “A strong community Hospital is vital to the overall health of the region, and we`re excited this property will contribute to the future growth of Evangelical.”

According to a media release, the property closing is scheduled for May and there are no immediate plans for the location.

The Country Cupboard and Gift Shops announced its closure back in January after serving the community for nearly 50 years.