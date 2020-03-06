1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Wolf signs COVID-19 disaster declaration to provide increased support for state response Coronavirus presumed in Wayne, Delaware Counties
Closings & Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Hospital staff releases information regarding coronavirus case in Wayne County

News
Posted: / Updated:

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Friday Eyewitness News spoke to representatives from Carbondale Family Health in Lackawanna County. That is where a Wayne County man tested positive for COVID-19.

They say the facility commonly trains for these types of situations.

According to Dr. James Cruse, Medical Director of Wayne Memorial Community Health, tells us the patient had very mild symptoms and has self-quarantined himself for 2 weeks.

They also say the risk of the virus spreading from this patient is very low.

Two employees of the hospital who cared for him are also under self-quarantine at this time.

No patients who have been at the health center are at risk.

Reporter Morgan Parrish will have much more on this developing story on Eyewitness News at 5 and 6pm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos