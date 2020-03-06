Hospital staff releases information regarding coronavirus case in Wayne County

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Friday Eyewitness News spoke to representatives from Carbondale Family Health in Lackawanna County. That is where a Wayne County man tested positive for COVID-19.

They say the facility commonly trains for these types of situations.

According to Dr. James Cruse, Medical Director of Wayne Memorial Community Health, tells us the patient had very mild symptoms and has self-quarantined himself for 2 weeks.

They also say the risk of the virus spreading from this patient is very low.

Two employees of the hospital who cared for him are also under self-quarantine at this time.



No patients who have been at the health center are at risk.

