Hospital runs out of 10K free at-home COVID tests in less than two days

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After less than 48 hours, Wayne Memorial Community Health Center ran out of the 10,000 free at-home COVID tests they were giving away.

The rapid antigen test was made available to hospital staff, employees and the general public. The hospital says they are hoping to get another 10,000 tests next week as well. The kits were made available by the federal government’s Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA).

Those who picked up the at-home tests received two kits per person, with two tests in each kit. The rules for distribution will remain the same for the next round of tests. The hospital says that the kits they were giving away are also available at area pharmacies but you should call to confirm they have stock.

Wayne Memorial Hospital asks that you check their Facebook page and website for the latest information on supplies and locations.