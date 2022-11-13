SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s a change to the hospital care landscape in Northeastern Pennsylvania as two prominent hospitals merged, effective Sunday, November 13.

Two hospitals just a few blocks apart have served the greater Scranton community for more than two centuries combined.

During that time, Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital evolved with the times.

Now, a future is mapped out for the pair of medical facilities.

Commonwealth Health, which operates the facilities, announced that both hospitals have merged under one license in a move approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Some are unsure how the merger between Regional and Moses will affect them but are hopeful for the future of Commonwealth Health.

In a news release, Commonwealth Health says the Regional Hospital of Scranton will provide acute medical services for adults including inpatient and intensive care.

It will also perform surgeries ranging from orthopedic operations to advanced robotic-assisted lung cancer procedures.

Regional will continue as the home for its heart and vascular institute.

Meanwhile, Moses Taylor will continue delivering babies, provide specialized infant care with its neonatal intensive care unit, and offer specialized behavioral health care for seniors.

“They’re gonna do what they’re gonna do,” said Linda Dougher of Scranton.

Dougher visited the Regional Hospital of Scranton on Sunday as the change took effect.

“I don’t know a whole lot but it might be a good idea because you can go to both, and if you have to get switched you can go back and forth. You know, in the ambulance, get tests done, go back to the other place. I don’t know,” said Dougher.

The community will soon see what comes from the two commonwealth health hospitals becoming one.

“So do you think this is going to be positive or negative?” asked Eyewitness News Reporter Emily Allegrucci.

“Oh, I guess we’ll just have to wait and see,” Dougher said.

“Operating under a single license brings efficiencies that strengthen the delivery of care and position us well for the future,” Michael Curran, the CEO of both hospitals, said in a statement.

That single license also includes both hospitals’ respective satellite facilities.