SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for four people accused of robbing a hospital employee in Scranton Wednesday night.





The call came in around 8:30 p.m. Police say it happened outside Commonwealth Health Regional Hospital of Scranton where four suspects approached the man and robbed him.

Police also say the suspects were seen in the parking garage attached to the hospital. No arrests have been made at this time.