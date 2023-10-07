SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of people in Lackawanna County remembered and honored their loved ones in a special way early Saturday.

The Hospice Remembrance Walk returned to Mcdade Park in Scranton for the first time since 2019 after the coronavirus pandemic canceled it the past three years.

Lunch, long-sleeve t-shirts, and a pin-on-bib were all offered to those participating in the one-mile walk around the park.

Many enjoyed basket raffles, activities, and a sweet treat.

Event organizers say there is much celebration of life and reflection from people of their loved ones during the event.

“It’s not very sad at all, it’s actually life-affirming and they are truly celebrating the lives of those people they have loved so it’s always a great morning. I wish the weather was a little better, but I am still overwhelmed by the amount of people who came today,” said CEO of Sacred Heart, Diane Baldi.

Proceeds from the walk will go toward supporting Hospice of the Sacred Heart programs and services.