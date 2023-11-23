MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a day to be thankful for what we have and come together with our loved ones. One organization made sure everyone under their care was able to share in the holiday.

Hospice of the Sacred Heart made sure all of their patients got a Thanksgiving Day feast for them and their families.

For the 18th year, the hospice delivered more than 700 meals to their patients and their families, complete with roasted turkey and all the Thanksgiving Day fixings.

Volunteers were more than willing to come out in the early morning ours to prepare and deliver those meals over nine counties.

And even school kids did their part to spread some love.

“Our staff, on their day off, come and they deliver meals to our patients at home, and it’s such a nice thing to do. Um, so we have a full turkey dinner, including the pumpkin pie, and then we had area schools make cards, like ‘Get well’ cards, ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ cards, just to add another special touch,” said Hospice of the Sacred Heart CEO Diane Baldi.

Food was prepared by Mansour’s Market Cafe in Scranton.