(WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Tropical Storm Agnes changed the lives and landscape of the Wyoming Valley 49 years ago, and made national headlines.

On this date in 1972 many were evacuated from their homes, returning to find a lifetime of memories destroyed by flood waters from the Susquehanna River. The Agnes Flood became one of the state's worst natural disasters, damaging approximately 25,000 homes, 2,700 businesses and evacuating 72,000 residents.