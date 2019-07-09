Horseless Carriages Roll into the Poconos

Bartonsville, Monroe County (WBRE/WYOU-TV) More than three dozen classic car enthusiasts are in the Poconos this week visiting sites in the area like Jim Thorpe and the Steamtown National Historic site. Photojournalist Tom Gregory caught up with the North Carolina horseless carriage club as they readied for their first venture this morning in Burtonsville.





“It doesn’t have a starter on it. You got to crank it” explains Willie Blake of North Carolina.



“It’s a 1913 model t frame and most of the car is 1913, but we pulled it out of a heap of parts in 1961”.



“It’s a good, old car! It will do 70 mph when it’s tuned up and running right” Blake explains



“61 in this car is like going 100 mph in any other car. You got no windshield, no doors nothing to hold on to”.

“We go once a year. We travel usually in the third week in July and we’ll go about 400-500 miles during the week,” noted Tommy Lyon.





“I haven’t been back to the Pocono’s since I was in service when I was stationed at the depot in Tobyhanna” Lyons who hails from Georgia told us.

“This is a 1924 Marmon. When this car was new it was 3,195 dollars when you could buy a t model for 400 dollars”.



“This is the light switch. Of course this is the (beep) bugle horn” Lyons explains his car.



“I’ve never been north of the Mason-Dixon Line in my life but one time so this is time number two,” said Blake with a chuckle.

“We come really just to ride around and do a lot of eating and see a lot of other people with old cars that’s our main thing,” noted Blake.

The club is staying at the Baymont Inn and Suites in Bartonsville during their one week visit. The club members use trailers to move the cars during long trips like this one from down south and then drive in their classics on all the stops on the visit.