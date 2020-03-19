Horse trainer with ties to Luzerne County first in PA to die from COVID-19

BUSHKILL TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced the first COVID-19 related death in Pennsylvania. He has ties to our area and the horse racing community.

Everyone at Wingate Farms knew Carmine Fusco. They were saddened by his loss in the midst of this coronavirus pandemic.

“Oh, he loved horses. He was a little rough around the edges, but once you got to know him he was a good guy. He’d help anybody,” said Jonathan McFadden who works at Wingate Farms.

Wingate Farms is just outside of Monroe County where Carmine kept roughly 25 horses. Friends tell Eyewitness News it was another coronavirus-related death in the horse racing community, John Brennan, that made Carmine go to the hospital.

“John was the horseman’s representative at Yonkers Raceway. He died last Tuesday of coronavirus and Carmine was in John’s office that weekend,” Jim Shupe, another worker at Wingate Farms, told Eyewitness News.

If one loss wasn’t enough, we’re told, others in Carmine’s family have also died due to the novel coronavirus.

“The entire family, I don’t know how that happens. That’s just mind boggling,” Shupe said.

“For his family, I mean there’s three that have passed away already and there’s more in the hospital. It’s terrible,” McFadden said.

According to workers at the farm, they have been on self-quarantine for over a week.

“Everybody here is kind of on a lock down since John Brennan died. We’re waiting. As a matter of fact, Saturday is two weeks since Yonkers closed. We figure if we make it to Saturday we’ve all made it,” Shupe concluded.

Friends of Carmine’s tell Eyewitness News other members of his family are still fighting off the virus. Carmine was also a beloved trainer at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono in Plains Township.