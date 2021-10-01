Horror Hall continues scares in Plymouth Township

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was an evening filled with fun and frights for some haunted house enthusiasts in our area.

Brave visitors came out to the ‘Horror Hall’ in Plymouth Township for a ghostly good time Friday night. The haunted attraction is celebrating more than 30 years of fear this Halloween season.

“The dude with the chainsaw scared the bejabbers out of me! And the worst part was, it was a real chainsaw so I thought I was not gonna make it but it was worth it,” said Marius Kohut.

From tilting rooms to creepy clowns, there’s something lurking around every corner.

“Very classic haunted house. Lots of fun stuff to see. Everything from a cemetery to a morgue to a torture chamber, you know, we have it all here,” explained Zak Knoll, a volunteer at ‘Horror Hall’.

The actors and staff members who make it all happen are volunteers. This year, proceeds go toward the tilbury community center and Pennsylvania wounded warriors organization.

“We’ve been here for many, many, many years. It’s kind of a staple in the community here. I think they love coming through for a good time, a good scare,” stated Knoll.

‘Horror Hall’ is open for haunting every weekend until Halloween. Tickets are $19 a person and you can buy them online or at the event.