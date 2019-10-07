Horror Hall continues its scary tradition

WEST NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Although a local fire department was decertified by officials, its haunted attraction continues.

Horror Hall in West Nanticoke is celebrating 35-years in operation this Halloween season. The attraction is run by Plymouth Township Fire and Rescue and it brings scares to people from across the area.

Horror Hall is responsible for a large portion of the fire company’s revenue.

Township supervisors decertified the department in August. While the department is not certified to respond in the township, they can assist other municipalities.

“We are still here as a chartered volunteer fire company in PA. We can run calls outside the community if needed, so in turn, we are keeping the process going of making the funds we can make here to keep the fire company down until something changes in the future,” Chief Barry Lore said.

Horror Hall is open every weekend until Halloween on East Poplar Street in West Nanticoke.