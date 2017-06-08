‘Horrific Scene’ at Go-Kart Facility in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – An investigation is underway after a horrific situation at an indoor go-kart track in the Poconos.



Emergency crews were called to S&S Speedways in Stroudsburg, Monroe County around 4 PM Wednesday. While driving one of the go-karts, a woman’s hair got tangled in the axle. Crews say they had to cut apart the go-kart to free her. That woman, who is from New York, was flown to the hospital.

Firefighters say it was one of the most horrific scenes they’ve ever responded to.

There’s no word on the woman’s condition.

A spokesperson for S&S Speedways says this is the first time something like this has happened in their 20 years of business. The spokesperson adds that the facility has signs reading hair ties are mandatory, and they provide extras at the facility. The woman was wearing a hair band when this happened.

S&S Speedways tells Eyewitness News this is ‘truly tragic’, and that management is looking at the go-kart.