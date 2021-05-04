Hope grows as battle continues for herd immunity

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The number of vaccines administered locally and across the country continues to climb, but it’s still unknown when we will be back to normal.

The numbers are looking better day by day. We’re even hitting that point in supply and demand where walk-in vaccine clinics are growing and accessibility is constant.

But we have a ways to go.

There’s certainly hope that good news around the corner as the Pfizer vaccine is expected to get greenlit for ages 12-15, and according to the CDC, more than 93% of senior citizens have gotten at least one dose of a vaccine across the commonwealth.

Unfortunately, we are still just over 50% for eligible adults having one dose and one-third of the way in the vein of full vaccinations.

Both numbers fall short of where medical experts like Geisinger Northeast Director of Infectious Disease Dr. Alison Brodginski tell us we need to be to get back to normal.

“We know that we need at least 70%. We certainly know that we are nowhere we need to be in our area to have what we call ‘herd immunity’ or protective immunity for all those around us.”

Having been to clinics from up in Towanda to the Electric City, the Wyoming Valley to the Poconos as well as Coal Country to Central PA there is a growing number of people who are seeing accessibility and possible mandates as reasons to vaccinate.

Unfortunately, experts are still seeing some of those themes of hesitancy and people skipping out on second doses that could realistically keep us from herd immunity.

The hope from medical professionals is people will continue to receive credible information from studies that support vaccinations and we can climb over that threshold sooner rather than later as supply increases.