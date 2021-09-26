“Hook” O’Malley race against cancer

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Sunday marked the 29th annual “Hook” O’Malley firecracker one-mile race in Scranton.

The race honors the late paul O’Malley, a professional amateur boxing trainer in the area for more than 50 years.. Who passed from cancer.

O’Malley supported the emotional, spiritual and physical health of the youth throughout the community.

His family says they know his spirit is with them today.

“I know my dad is looking down on us. You know what I mean this is what he loved to do. He loved to be involved in athletics, he loved to work out, and he loved to see people working out. He always felt that for a young man or young woman there is nothing like a good workout. It’s the best possible feeling you could have after the fact.” said co-race director Patrick O’Malley

All the money from the race is donated to the american cancer society.