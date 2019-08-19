Hook O’Malley Benefit Run Held on Sunday

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Racers take their mark to fight cancer in Lackawanna County. ((take vo)) The 27th Anniversary “Hook O’Malley 5-K Run/Walk was held Sunday at McDade Park in Scranton. It honors the late Paul Hook O’Malley.

O’Malley trained professional and amateur fighters.

O’Malley would make the fighters run to the top of the mountain at the park to keep them in shape.

The 5-k race is only about half the mountain but still takes a lot of energy to complete.

“Anybody that completes this race and makes it across that finish line has heart, because like I said, this is probably one of the toughest 5ks there is in the northeast area,” said Patrick O’Malley, Lackawanna County Commissioner

All proceeds from the race benefit the American Cancer Society.