NORTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At Lackawanna State Park, people from all over the area came out to enjoy the day and the weather by fishing, kayaking, and barbecuing.

Families made it a day to enjoy while not forgetting the reason we remember this day.

Eyewitness News stopped by the park and spoke with locals who say this weekend is to honor the fallen who are no longer with us.

“It’s also important not to lose sight of the meaning of it. In observance of all the veterans that lost their lives in battle and in the line of service,” said Scranton resident John Walters.

The United States has observed Memorial Day since 1971.