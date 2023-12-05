NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A ceremony was held at a Luzerne County High School Tuesday evening, honoring nearly 70 former students. These students now serve the state of Pennsylvania, and encourage many to follow their lead.

A plaque was hung in Greater Nanticoke Area High School Tuesday, dedicated to all graduates who pursued a career with the state police.

Earlier in 2023, Governor Josh Shapiro announced Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) will no longer require college credits, giving more high school graduates the chance to serve like so many before them.

Honoring the past, present, and future.

“We gather here to dedicate this memorial to uniformed heroes of another sort. Those who enforce the law, and keep us secure here at home,” said retired PSP sergeant and Historical Society Vice President Chester Zaremba.

A plaque now hangs proudly in the halls of the Greater Nanticoke Area High School after a ceremony on Tuesday.

It recognizes all GNA graduates who became PSP officers since the organization was formed in 1905.

“It’s truly an amazing feat to know how many alumni in the Greater Nanticoke Area School District joined the ranks of the Pennsylvania State Police,” said Captain Patrick Dougherty.

65 former students were honored, but the dedication to the school has a larger intended audience than those listed on the wood.

“Being a state trooper is a great career. I just hope it would give some incentive to some of the students that we have here now, that maybe they would decide to follow a similar career path,” Zaremba said.

“We need to encourage our students to enter into professions that help others. Students may walk passed this plaque and maybe consider a career of service to the community as a state trooper,” said Greater Nanticoke Area School District Superintendent Ronald J. Grevera.

Captain Dougherty is a 1991 graduate of GNA High and he believes the plaque will be a daily reminder to current students that any one of them can protect and serve.

“It is a reminder. When they walk by this plaque they see from 1920s till now that there are options for them to be a police officer, and not just a regular police officer but a state trooper,” Captain Dougherty explained.

Corporal Michael Murtha is another former student turned state trooper beginning his career under the guidance of Captain Dougherty.

“I joined because I wanted to be a member of one of the finest police agencies in the country. He started out as a trooper like everybody else and he worked his way to, to captain, you know, I’m just trying to follow in his footsteps,” Corporal Murtha said.

Although there are 65 names listed on the plaque, there have been about 10 more officers and GNA graduates that have been discovered to add to that list.