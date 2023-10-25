NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local Vietnam veteran was honored Wednesday for his service and sacrifice to our country.

Michael Swank of Nescopeck was presented with a house certificate and an American flag. Swank served in the Army National Guard and attained the rank of Sergeant First Class.

Representative Dane Watro of the 116th district, an army veteran, organized the event for Swank to thank him for his service.

“It means a lot, I think it would mean a lot to anybody. You go do your service you put in your service for your country and at the time you’re proud of doing it but you think it’s a part of what everybody should be doing,” said Swank.

Because of Swank’s health issues, Watro aimed to make this a memorable event for him.