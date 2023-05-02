HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday marks the 118th anniversary of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers both past and present gathered in Luzerne County to honor the legacy of those who were killed in the line of duty.

It’s been an annual tradition for more than a century. Every year, the ceremony serves as an emotional remembrance of the brave men and women in uniform who made the ultimate sacrifice.

May 2, 1905, is the date Pennsylvania State Police was officially established. On its 118th anniversary, Troop N hosted its annual Memorial Day observance event at its Hazleton barracks.

Current Troop N command staff, a platoon of troopers, and retired troopers attended the event. Since 1905, 102 troopers have died in the line of duty, and names are added every year.

“This is a family, both past and present, of troopers. And it’s important for us to remember our own, especially on a day like today of our inception, and to honor those 102 troopers that gave the ultimate sacrifice,” explained State Trooper Anthony Petroski, Public Information Officer, PSP Troop N.

