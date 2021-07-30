Honesdale teenager dead after ATV crash in Wayne County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHERRY RIDGE TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Honesdale teenager is dead after an accident involving an ATV and a Toyota RAV4.

It occurred at the intersection of Darling Road and Schoolhouse Road in Cherry Ridge Township just before 11:30 Friday morning.

According to PSP Honesdale, the 16-year-old ATV rider was on Darling Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by the Toyota. The teen was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Wyoming County Deputy Coroner.

The driver of the Toyota sustained suspected minor injuries from the airbag.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos