Honesdale teenager dead after ATV crash in Wayne County

CHERRY RIDGE TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Honesdale teenager is dead after an accident involving an ATV and a Toyota RAV4.

It occurred at the intersection of Darling Road and Schoolhouse Road in Cherry Ridge Township just before 11:30 Friday morning.

According to PSP Honesdale, the 16-year-old ATV rider was on Darling Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by the Toyota. The teen was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Wyoming County Deputy Coroner.

The driver of the Toyota sustained suspected minor injuries from the airbag.