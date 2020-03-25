Honesdale star lit outside of holiday season to inspire hope

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A rare event that typically only happens during the holiday season is happening Wednesday night. The well known Dick Smith Winter Wonderland Star in Honesdale is being lit.

The Greater Honesdale Partnership worked with the borough to make it happen as a symbol of hope during the coronavirus pandemic.

The goal is to bring joy to the people down below.



“It’s such a feeling of home and that safety and security… The hope that comes along when seeing the star.” said Brian Wilken, the President of the Greater Honesdale Partnership.

In a time of uncertainty with the spread of COVID-19, the Greater Honesdale Partnership wants to help shift the mood a bit. With the approval of the borough, the star will be lit for one month.



“Right now we need something to lift the spirit of people in Honesdale, Wayne County, Pennsylvania and really beyond to the whole nation,” said Wilken.



“We want our community to feel safe and connected to one another. We want to make sure that everybody knows that we are in this together. We’re stronger together,” said Lisa Burns, the Executive Director of the Greater Honesdale Partnership.

The Dick Smith Winter Wonderland Star is typically only on during the holiday season. Lisa Burns says this means a lot to people living in Honesdale.



“The Winter Wonderland song was written about our central park. So people will have a sentimental feeling when they see it,” she told Eyewitness News.



“If we can bring them a little joy and a little hope during this time… That’s what we are all about, that is what Honesdale is about.” said Brian Wilken.

The Greater Honesdale Partnership will light the star at 7:30 p.m. They are asking residents to turn on their porch lights at the same time to show support towards one another during this tough time.



If you would like to watch the star lighting from home, click here.