HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The weekend’s snowstorm forced many churches and businesses to close their doors, but on Sunday in Wayne County, 28/22 News found a few that were open despite the road conditions.

Several inches of snow did not stop a local business in Honesdale from opening and serving its loyal customers.

Snowplowers were out early Sunday morning on Main Street in Honesdale to get the streets cleared for the local business that stayed open.

“Well you gotta think plow truck drivers are gonna wanna eat, there’s local people in the community that are gonna wanna eat and not many other people, not many other businesses are open so figured we’d be the ones to open for them,” said Scarfalloto’s waitress Michaela Stephens.

Scarfalloto’s opened its doors at 6:00 a.m. and ran business as usual. Stephens says she hopes this shows the customers how much they care about them.

“It’ll definitely show that we go the extra mile for our customers and whatnot and we do show up for our customers,” Stephens explained.

Although it has not been the busiest day they are grateful to those who were able to make it out.