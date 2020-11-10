Honesdale remembers Veteran by dedicating new monument

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As Veterans Day is only one day away, one Wayne County community is remembering a military officer from the area.

With a 51-year-military career, Lyman Lemnitzer served as Commander in Chief of the United Nations and later became the highest ranking military officer in our country as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“Right at the end of World War I, just before World War II started he was promoted from Captain to Major. And he went from Major to Major General during the course of the Second World War. He became Commander of Allied Forces, far east, called back to the United States as Chief of Staff of the Army, and then Chairman Joints Chiefs,” says Stan Pratt, Veteran and Monument Committee Member.

“He was involved in the establishment of NATO. They called him back from retirement. He made it to the top,” said Paula Roos, monument committee member.

He officially retired from his military career in 1969.

Lemnitzer passed away in 1988 at 89 years old.

The new monument is displayed in Honesdale on Main Street. The monument reads “He saved his beloved hometown from future floods.”