Honesdale pool closed after COVID-19 exposure

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Borough of Honesdale is closing the pool effective immediately, this comes just a short while after the pool reopened after being closed due to staffing shortages.

The Borough received reports of positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday the exposure was during a leased time of use.

The pool has been closed for disinfection in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and PA Department of Public Health guidelines.

Between threats of adverse weather, staffing shortages, and the disinfection of the facility it remains unclear if the pool will reopen for the rest of the season, says the Borough.

Follow Honesdale Borough Parks and Recreation on social media for announcements on the potential reopening of the pool.