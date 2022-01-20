Honesdale offering cash bonus for community pool lifeguards

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While frigid temperatures and snow may not have you thinking about swimming, the Honesdale Brough Council has announced they are accepting applications for summer season lifeguards. Those who are applying could gain a one-time $150 bonus.

According to the council, positions available are for seasonal lifeguards and pool personnel for admissions and concessions at the Honesdale Area Pool.

Honesdale community says they have been affected by the nationwide shortage of lifeguards. To combat the shortage the Honesdale Parks & Recreation Commission and Borough Council have decided to offer a one-time $150 bonus to guards who work a minimum of eight weeks this season.

In a statement the council stated:

Even though we are in the dead of winter, the Honesdale Pool is always at the top of our collective minds here at the borough. The pool simply cannot open if we do not have enough lifeguards. Setting higher hourly wages and now adding this bonus to lifeguards and personnel that join the team this upcoming season allows us to be competitive in the recruitment of these important employees. James Jennings, Chair of the Parks and Recreation Committee

If you are applying for a lifeguard position you must have a lifeguard, CPR and first aid certification. The deadline to apply is April 1st at 3:00 p.m. to be eligible for the cash bonus offer.

Applications, including a full job description, are available at Borough Hall at 958 Main Street, Honesdale, PA 18431 or by visiting HonesdaleBorough.com.