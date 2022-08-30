HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wolf Administration announced on August 30 that they will be boosting the Downtown Honesdale Revitalization Efforts with the “Keystone Communities Main Street” designation.

Rick Vilello, Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development with the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) announced that Honesdale has been officially designated as a Keystone Communities Main Street, allowing the city to support downtown businesses and better the quality of life for locals.

“The development of our communities across Pennsylvania continues to be one of the top priorities of the Wolf Administration,” said Vilello. “This Main Street designation means Honesdale is getting the additional tools they need to make their town a better place to live, work, and play for many years.”

Now a designated Keystone Communities Main Street, Honesdale will now obtain priority status for various applications presented to DCED.

Honesdale will also be able to take part in Neighborhood Assistance Program Enterprise Zone tax credits for private sector development in the Main Street program area.

“The borough is appreciative of the efforts of the Greater Honesdale Partnership as well as our local lawmakers who fought to bring this critical funding to the Honesdale area which will have lasting benefits. This community is special and we are excited to see how plans develop in the coming months and years,” said James Hamill, President of Honesdale Borough Council.

Honesdale is also able to receive complimentary technical assistance and programmatic support from the Pennsylvania Downtown Center for the next five years.

“The work of revitalization is never done, and it is an ever-changing process,” said Julie Fitzpatrick, Executive Director of Pennsylvania Downtown Center. “PDC looks forward to guiding Honesdale through this next stage of their strategy, so they can create the greatest impact during the next five years of their Main Street designation.”

The goals of designated Main Street areas are bettering the quality of life in an area by building the downtown area into a more pleasant place to reside in.

Designated Main Street areas also work to increase business development and generate jobs in the area, improve the level of planning in the community, and certify that public and private investments are impactful to the local community.

“It’s so exciting to have this opportunity to enhance downtown Honesdale,” said Kim Fisch, President of Greater Honesdale Partnership. “Because of our designation, we can provide infrastructure upgrades such as improved sidewalks, lighting, parking, and overall pedestrian safety. It is an aesthetic framework for Honesdale, creating an environment where people want to visit and live.”

For more information about the Wolf Administration’s future plans, visit DCED’s website.