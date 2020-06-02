Honesdale man faces charges after double fatal crash in April

CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A Wayne County man faces homicide by vehicle, among other charges after a head-on crash resulted in the death of two young men back in April.

After an investigation, police say that on the night of April 8th, Thomas M. Frisch, Jr., of Honesdale, was driving erratically before crossing into the eastbound lane on Roosevelt Highway (Route 6) causing the crash in Canaan Township.

25-year-old Robert Anderson and 24-year-old Zachary Brooks, both of Waymart, were traveling home from work when police say Frisch struck their vehicle. Both were killed as a result of the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police say Frisch admitted at the scene that he had recently consumed beer, benzodiazepine, and marijuana.

He now faces two counts of homicide by vehicle and multiple other charges.

Frisch is currently in the Wayne County Correctional Facility awaiting his next scheduled court appearance in central court on June 10, 2020.