HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Honesdale Borough is informing the public that the pool will be closed due to unforeseen circumstances, including staffing.

The pool will be closed from August 5 through Sunday, August 8.

The borough said that during this time there will be public swimming. The pool will also be closed on August 11, 12, and 13.

The pool will resume public swimming on August 14.