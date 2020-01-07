Homicide Charges Filed One Year After Child’s Death

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Lycoming County man has been charged with homicide over one year after a child’s death in Old Lycoming Township.

22-year-old Jason Micah Forsyth was charged Tuesday in relation to the 2018 death of his girlfriend’s 19-month-old son Ky’Mani Moore.

On December 21, 2018 police were called to a home on Misner Road in the Township for a report of an unresponsive child.

After an investigation into the child’s death it was determined Moore suffered injuries consistent with child abuse.

Investigators say Moore was under the care of Forsyth when the injuries occurred.

Forsyth was arraigned Tuesday morning and re-committed to the Lycoming County Prison where he has been serving time on Theft and Access Device Fraud charges since November of 2019.