Homicide charges filed in man’s disappearance

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Homicide charges have been filed in the disappearance of Jose Herran of New Jersey. He was last seen alive in October of 2015.

David Alzugaray and Roberto Torner are now facing homicide charges.

Investigators believe Herran was killed between sometime between October and November of 2015.

Authorities previously released very little information since Herran disappeared in Foster Township in 2015.

Police previously conducted an extensive search of Roberto Torner’s property on Buck Mountain Road for Herran’s remains.

Law enforcement learned Herran became acquainted with Alzugaray and Torner prior to the summer of 2015.

They believe Alzugaray and Torner became angry with Herran and plotted to kill him.

Investigators learned, Herran was shot and his body dismembered and discarded in the Lehigh River.

Investigators say other evidence was burned in a pit on a property owned by Torner.

Both Alzugaray and Torner were charged Monday with one count of criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy to commit homicide.

Alzugaray also faces one count of abuse of a corpse.

Torner faces an additional two counts of criminal solicitation to commit homicide.